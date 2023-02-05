Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241,023 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $58,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $131.96 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.89.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,879 shares of company stock worth $11,211,209. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

