Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.81 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $60.81 million and approximately $76.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004949 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,858,378 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

