ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 825 ($10.19) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.24) to GBX 1,180 ($14.57) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.15) to GBX 730 ($9.02) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $996.11.

ASOS Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

