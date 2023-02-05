AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($166.73) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.38) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a £101 ($124.74) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.83) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($144.81).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.78 ($130.64) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £163.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,074.29. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,214 ($101.44) and a 1-year high of £118.86 ($146.80).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

