ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.37.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Further Reading

