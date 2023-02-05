Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,217 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

