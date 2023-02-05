Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,316 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,371,000 after purchasing an additional 589,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.



