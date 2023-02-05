Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,532,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after buying an additional 212,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.