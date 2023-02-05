Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.