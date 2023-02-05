Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $44,623,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of R stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

