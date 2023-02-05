Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after buying an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STLA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

