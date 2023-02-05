Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.