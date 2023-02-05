Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $21.48 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

