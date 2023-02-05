Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average of $235.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

