Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.67 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Audius has a total market cap of $257.60 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

