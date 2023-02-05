Augur One Day Volume Tops $319.17 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $103.00 million and approximately $319.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $9.36 or 0.00040330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427566 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.30 or 0.29163283 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00421924 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
