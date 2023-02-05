authID (NASDAQ:AUID) & ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Critical Comparison

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of authID shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of ForgeRock shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of authID shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares authID and ForgeRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets authID -25.74% -287.76% -142.76% ForgeRock -30.78% -16.12% -11.03%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

authID has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ForgeRock has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for authID and ForgeRock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score authID 0 0 0 0 N/A ForgeRock 0 11 1 0 2.08

ForgeRock has a consensus target price of $22.91, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given ForgeRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ForgeRock is more favorable than authID.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares authID and ForgeRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio authID $2.29 million 6.30 -$17.67 million ($1.06) -0.54 ForgeRock $176.93 million 9.74 -$47.77 million ($0.74) -27.27

authID has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ForgeRock. ForgeRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than authID, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ForgeRock beats authID on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About authID

authID, Inc. engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America. The company was founded by Thomas R Snoke on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

