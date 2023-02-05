Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Avantor Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

