Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $435.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

