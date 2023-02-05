AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. AVINOC has a market cap of $95.48 million and $439,312.60 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00425615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.38 or 0.29030266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00421006 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

