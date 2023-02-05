Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $830.14.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.97) to GBX 565 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.99) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Aviva Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.82 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

