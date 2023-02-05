Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $830.14.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.97) to GBX 565 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.99) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Aviva Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.82 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.