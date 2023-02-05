AvocadoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.47 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $0.47 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $520.14 or 0.02265791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00426424 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,662.78 or 0.29085408 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00427019 BTC.

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.