Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90.49 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $90.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $11.31 or 0.00048473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00224112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00167405 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,869,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,869,735.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.23421439 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $110,721,909.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

