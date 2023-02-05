Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells $1,400,579.60 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axonics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axonics Company Profile

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

