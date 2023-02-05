Baader Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €67.22 ($73.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.55. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a twelve month high of €109.25 ($118.75).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

