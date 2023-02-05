BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of BAESY opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

