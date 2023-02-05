BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
BAE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BAESY opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.