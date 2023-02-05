Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

