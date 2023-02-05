Bank of America Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $70.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.72.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,194 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,812,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

