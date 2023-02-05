Bao Finance (BAO) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $363.92 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

