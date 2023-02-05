Barclays Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $118.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.26.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.