Barclays Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $141.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

DOV stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dover by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

