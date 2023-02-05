Barclays Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

