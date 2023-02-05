Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $1,945,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also

