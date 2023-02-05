Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTOS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $357.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

