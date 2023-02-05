Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

