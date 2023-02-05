Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.