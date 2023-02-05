Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 204,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

