Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

