Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 143 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

