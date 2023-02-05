Berenberg Bank Raises Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 100

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 65.05 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.00.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

