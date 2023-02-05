Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€230.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HYQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Hypoport Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €134.70 ($146.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.05. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €72.55 ($78.86) and a 52-week high of €516.00 ($560.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $849.07 million and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

