Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 2nd

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

