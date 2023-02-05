Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$248.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.84 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Down 26.7 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Bill.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.78.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bill.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

