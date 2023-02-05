Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38.88 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $17.19 or 0.00074804 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $301.05 million and $38.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00192283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.