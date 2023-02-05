Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $301.60 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $17.22 or 0.00074256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $301.60 million and approximately $23.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00192873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.