Bitcoin Gold Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $17.27 or 0.00073997 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $302.48 million and $11.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00197866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

