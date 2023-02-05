Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $65.37 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.30 or 0.29163283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00421924 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

