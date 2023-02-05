Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,031.17

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $14.57 or 0.00063503 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $233.73 million and approximately $170,031.17 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,938.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00585951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00192957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 14.75759395 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $136,087.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.