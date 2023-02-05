BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $93.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.81.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

