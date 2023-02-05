Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $175.08

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.08 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.07). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 12,294 shares.

Blancco Technology Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.01. The company has a market cap of £129.84 million and a PE ratio of 5,716.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

